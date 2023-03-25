Serta Simmons Bedding to expand biz in India in collaboration with VFI Group

Serta Simmons Bedding, the largest bedding manufacturer of premium mattresses in the USA, is expanding its operations to India by establishing new factories in collaboration with VFI Group. This new venture is expected to bring high-end luxurious mattresses to the Indian market, catering to the growing demand for premium sleep products. Serta Simmons considers India the fastest growing market with tremendous potential, and to cater to the high-end customers in India, they are setting up two factories in Meerut and Vadodara with a deal of technology transfer. The factories will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing processes, ensuring that the mattresses produced meet the highest quality standards and cater to the growing customer base. Serta Simmons Bedding, with a strong focus on research and development, has been a pioneer in the bedding industry for over 150 years. Their commitment to innovation and quality has earned them a reputation as the most trusted brand in North America. “To solidify and oversee the expansion plan, Serta Simmons' representatives - Alex Seidel and Tonya H. Berry are joining us for our official “Howdy India” meet at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi,”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)