Sensitization Session on “Competition Issues in Public Procurement” Held at Rail Soudha, Hubballi

In a significant initiative to enhance understanding and compliance with competition laws, Ms. Jyoti Jindgar Bhanot, Advisor at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), conducted a seminar on “Competition Issues in Public Procurement With Special reference to Railways" at Rail Soudha, Hubballi today.

Ms. Jyoti Jindgar Bhanot, who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in Business Economics from Delhi University, brings extensive regulatory and enforcement experience. She currently heads one of the Antitrust Divisions at CCI and previously served as Additional Director General in the office of Director General, CCI, for about five years, where she led investigations into anti-competitive activities. Ms. Bhanot also spent around 15 years at SEBI in various capacities.

Seminar included brief on Competition Act, 2002, Importance of Competition, Powers of Competition Commission of India, Public Procurement, Competition Issues in public procurement, how to identify bid rigging, important cases of CCI, Red flags for procurement officers, Tender Design & implications for competition and Diagnostic tool towards competitive tenders.

Ms. Bhanot emphasized strategies to prevent actions that hinder fair competition and presented case studies on procurement frauds, underscoring the need for vigilance and the pivotal role of Indian Railways in ensuring equitable competition.

This event aimed to educate participants on the significance of competition law compliance and its crucial impact on the economy. It highlighted the importance of adopting fair procurement practices to foster a competitive environment that benefits all stakeholders.

The session was attended by GM SWR Shri Arvind Srivastava, AGM Shri K S Jain, SDGM, Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers, Senior Officers, and other staff, provided valuable insights into the CCI’s views on procurement practices within Indian Railways. The attendees expressed their appreciation for the informative session and reiterated their commitment to adhering to competition laws to promote transparency and fairness in their procurement processes.