Seminar on emerging disruptive and futuristic technologies

In keeping with the requirement of staying ahead of the curve in the field of military technology, Base Repair Depot (BRD), Palam, organised a seminar on ‘Emerging Disruptive and futuristic Technology and their Application in Military Domains’ on Mar 16, 2023 in New Delhi. Held under the aegis of Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, the chief Guest of the event was Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AVSM, VSM, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command. The event was also graced by Director Gen (Aircraft), Assistant Chief of Air Staff Engineering (A), Assistant Chief of Air staff (MP) from Air Headquarters and many other eminent and distinguished guests from not only the IAF but also from sister services, academia/DPSUs and civil agencies. The seminar focused on bringing experts of various varied technological fields under one platform with the aim of looking at ways on usage of technology as a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces. The colloquium holds significance since it was a unique effort on looking at the ways to revolutionize the Indian Armed Forces war waging capabilities and operational readiness with the support and involvement of our indigenous Defence Manufacturing ecosystem in keeping with the clarion call of “Atma Nirbar Bharat”.