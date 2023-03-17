 Seminar on emerging disruptive and futuristic technologies
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallerySeminar on emerging disruptive and futuristic technologies

Seminar on emerging disruptive and futuristic technologies

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
article-image

In keeping with the requirement of staying ahead of the curve in the field of military technology, Base Repair Depot (BRD), Palam, organised a seminar on ‘Emerging Disruptive and futuristic Technology and their Application in Military Domains’ on Mar 16, 2023 in New Delhi. Held under the aegis of Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, the chief Guest of the event was Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AVSM, VSM, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command. The event was also graced by Director Gen (Aircraft), Assistant Chief of Air Staff Engineering (A), Assistant Chief of Air staff (MP) from Air Headquarters and many other eminent and distinguished guests from not only the IAF but also from sister services, academia/DPSUs and civil agencies. The seminar focused on bringing experts of various varied technological fields under one platform with the aim of looking at ways on usage of technology as a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces. The colloquium holds significance since it was a unique effort on looking at the ways to revolutionize the Indian Armed Forces war waging capabilities and operational readiness with the support and involvement of our indigenous Defence Manufacturing ecosystem in keeping with the clarion call of “Atma Nirbar Bharat”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Valia School of Management hold fest Inicio

Valia School of Management hold fest Inicio

JioMart rolls out ‘Craft Mela’ to empower weaver and artisan community

JioMart rolls out ‘Craft Mela’ to empower weaver and artisan community

Babus, mantris & buzz: Bihar a tough nut for BJP to crack

Babus, mantris & buzz: Bihar a tough nut for BJP to crack

SJVN and IOCL to form joint venture to develop renewable energy projects

SJVN and IOCL to form joint venture to develop renewable energy projects

IndianOil to consolidate green assets under one umbrella

IndianOil to consolidate green assets under one umbrella