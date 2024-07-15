Sembcorp Installs Rooftop Solar For Sri Sathya Sai Karunyaniketanam Gurukul

Green Infrastructure Renewable Energy Limited and Yarrow Infrastructure Private Limited, subsidiaries of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), have installed a 60KWp rooftop solar power system for Sri Sathya Sai Karunyaniketanam Gurukul in Tumakuru, Karnataka, a school for underprivileged children.

The rooftop solar power system was inaugurated by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, founder of Sri Madhusudan Sai Global humanitarian mission. The ceremony was attended by senior government dignitaries including Sri T.B. Jayachandra, Karnataka’s Special Representative to Delhi and Sira Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), and CB Suresh Babu, Chikkanayakanahalli MLA.

Sri Sathya Sai Karunyaniketanam Gurukul, operated by Prashanthi Balamandira Trust, educates about 450 students on a 48-acres campus. Through this rooftop solar installation, Sri Sathya Sai Karunyaniketanam Gurukul can avoid over 70,000kg CO2e annually1, which is equivalent to more than 16 cars2 driven in a year.

As a leading renewable energy company in Asia, Sembcorp recognises its ability to enable an energy transition that considers the wider communities, focusing on projects that create significant and lasting impacts. This project leverages Sembcorp’s strengths to enable communities to decarbonise by supporting the installation of solar power systems in communities where it operates.