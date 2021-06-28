Secretary (PRI) conducts meeting at district panchayat Daman with a broad agenda

A meeting was convened under the Chairmanship of Secretary (PRI), DNH & DD on June 26, 2021 in the Conference Hall, District Panchayat, Daman. The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Daman, Block Development Officer, Daman and all the Sarpanches of Gram Panchayats of Daman District.

The meeting was convened with a broad agenda to sensitize the Sarpanches about an effective usage of Grants and regulation of expenditure in Gram Panchayats and to follow all codal formalities in financial transaction and curb wasteful expenditures in the Gram Panchayat. Further the Sarpanches were sensitize about the massive plantation drive to be taken up by each Gram Panchayats under the ongoing Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain campaign with specified targets for each Gram Panchayats; dissemination on Solid and Liquid Waste Management, Dry and wet waste and its source segregation and also the roadmap for achieving ODF+ status of villages under Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin. A brief discussion was made on the agenda related to construction of new Panchayat Ghars at Antiawad, Ghelwad, Somanath and Varkund as well as any repair work in other Gram Panchayat Ghar.

Further, the Sarpanches were sensitized on implementation of Svamitva scheme, which shall enable mapping of Survey Numbers of Property with Property holder details. In view of the above, it is requested to give the above press note wide publicity through newspaper for awareness among general public and all stakeholders.