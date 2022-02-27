Secretary Power reviews the progress of Arun 3 Project in Nepal

Alok Kumar, Secretary Power, Government of India, accompanied by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN visited 900 MW Arun -III Hydro Electric Project being developed by SJVN in Nepal. During the visit, Secretary Power inaugurated commencement of concreting works for 2nd Unit of Power House of Arun-III Project.

Alok Kumar took a keen interest in the ongoing construction activities at Power House Site, Head Race Tunnel and Dam Site. He conveyed his satisfaction at the ongoing pace of progress made by the highly motivated and committed SJVN & SAPDC Team. He said that the commissioning of the Project by FY 2023-24 would be an important milestone in SJVN’s capacity addition journey and would further strengthen the Indo-Nepal friendship.

On this occasion, Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN extended his heartfelt gratitude to Government of India & Government of Nepal for acknowledging the contribution of SJVN in Power Sector and trusting the Company with execution of 900 MW Arun-III HEP, 669 MW Lower Arun HEP & 217 KM 400KV Double Circuit Transmission Line up to Nepal-India Border along with associated Sub-Station at Dhalkebar. He also extended gratitude to Union Power Minister R.K Singh and Ministry of Power for their continual guidance and support.

Sharma stated that SJVN is a development partner in Indo-Nepal Hydro Power Development. The Project is bringing in investment, infrastructure & community development, improved education and health care facilities, multiple employment opportunities, boost to local businesses and skill development to the local populace. The Project will usher in an era of prosperity and overall development for the region and solidify bilateral ties among the two countries.

SJVN has re-engineered its Business Model to be in sync with commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 500 GW non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Company has expanded its horizon pan-India and abroad and added many projects to its kitty. SJVN is marching ahead on growth path to achieve the Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

