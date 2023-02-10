Secretary, MNRE visits IREDA pavilion during India Energy Week 2023

IREDA's pavilion was graced by Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on February 7, 2023 at “India Energy Week 2023” in the presence of Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA. Secretary, MNRE was also accompanied by other senior officials from MNRE.

During his interaction, Secretary, MNRE appreciated IREDA for being a pioneer in the field and supporting the RE sector since last 35 years. He appreciated the efforts of Team IREDA for showcasing the RE Development initiatives of MNRE and IREDA and expressed his confidence in the strength of Team IREDA as a key player in RE Development, Energy transition and decarbonisation in India.

India Energy Week 2023 was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru early this week. The exhibition focuses on energy security and India’s energy transition goals including net-zero emission target achievement by 2070.

