e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallerySecretary, MNRE visits IREDA pavilion during India Energy Week 2023

Secretary, MNRE visits IREDA pavilion during India Energy Week 2023

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

IREDA's pavilion was graced by Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on February 7, 2023 at “India Energy Week 2023” in the presence of Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA. Secretary, MNRE was also accompanied by other senior officials from MNRE.

During his interaction, Secretary, MNRE appreciated IREDA for being a pioneer in the field and supporting the RE sector since last 35 years. He appreciated the efforts of Team IREDA for showcasing the RE Development initiatives of MNRE and IREDA and expressed his confidence in the strength of Team IREDA as a key player in RE Development, Energy transition and decarbonisation in India.

India Energy Week 2023 was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru early this week. The exhibition focuses on energy security and India’s energy transition goals including net-zero emission target achievement by 2070.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: Himanta Biswa Sarma is called PM of North-East

Babus, mantris & buzz: Himanta Biswa Sarma is called PM of North-East

WR collects record amount as fines during intensive ticket checking drives from April 2022 to...

WR collects record amount as fines during intensive ticket checking drives from April 2022 to...

25 employees of Western Railway felicitated with General Manager’s safety award

25 employees of Western Railway felicitated with General Manager’s safety award

A novel initiative by RPF to reunite the children rescued from railway premises with their families

A novel initiative by RPF to reunite the children rescued from railway premises with their families

Reliance Jewels reveals a unique Valentine’s Day collection

Reliance Jewels reveals a unique Valentine’s Day collection