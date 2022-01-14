Secretary (HI) inaugurates exhibition on ‘Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle’ at BHEL Bhopal

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, were held at BHEL Bhopal which were presided over by Arun Goel, Secretary, Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries. Goel also inaugurated an exhibition on ‘Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle’. Presentation was also made on ‘Idea Generation Challenge’ on Sanrachna Portal, wherein 150 ideas had been received in the areas of Electric vehicles, Green Hydrogen, Innovative IT solutions in power sector, etc. The messages of the Union Minister of Heavy Industries & the Union Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries on AKAM were also read out on the occasion.

Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL, Functional Directors on the Board of BHEL, and other senior officials of units and offices of BHEL joined the program virtually from multiple locations across the country. The event was also webcast live and more than 225 participants logged-in to the online event while several others watched the proceedings through the webcast mode.

Following the inauguration of the exhibition by the Chief Guest, a picture gallery of the ‘Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle’ was unveiled at BHEL’s museum Pragati Deergha.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:33 AM IST