Secretary from Serb visits SIMATS

On the occasion of the 20th Convocation Ceremony at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research (SERB) from Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, visited SIMATS Engineering.

Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics at SIMATS, Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SIMATS Engineering, and other Deans took Dr. Gupta on a tour of the university's top-notch facilities. Dr. Gupta admired SIMATS University for having a top-notch research infrastructure, calling it one of the best private universities in the nation with qualified and competent faculty. Dr. Gupta was fascinated when touring the prototype lab, where engineering students develop new products and enhance existing ones. Also, Dr. Gupta expressed his best wishes while visiting SIMATS' state-of-art SAIL Library, Robotics, 3D Printing, and Drone Laboratories.