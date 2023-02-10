SECL CMD honoured with Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT-ISM Dhanbad

Chairman-cum-Managing Director of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) Dr Prem Sagar Mishra was honoured with the Distinguished Alumnus Award instituted by the Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad.

The award has been given to acknowledge his exceptional contribution in the mining sector. Mishra received the award at a function held at the ISM Dhanbad on Sunday. Mrs. Poonam Mishra, the first lady of the SECL family, was also present on the occasion.

Mishra, who completed his B. Tech (Mining) degree in the year 1987 from the Indian School of Mines (ISM), was also awarded Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) in Management from the same institute. Distinguished Alumni Award is given by IIT-ISM pass-outs for their exceptional achievements and performance in the Mining and Mineral Sector.

Besides contribution in the performance, the qualifying points include effective coordination with stakeholders, promotion of process improvement, leadership and vision, successful implementation of projects and contribution to the service sector beyond general accountability.

The SECL CMD held the position of General Secretary of the ISM Alumni Association from 2010-14.

IIT ISM Dhanbad was started in the year 1926 by the then Viceroy of India, Lord Irwin, with the objective of creating trained engineers and workforce for mining activities in the country. In 1967, it was granted the status of a university.

Mishra has created a niche for himself as captain of the coal industry. Known for his hard work, the leadership skills, decision making ability, communication style and emphasis on innovation have been inspiring the subordinates.

Before taking over the command of SECL, he was the CMD with the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), another entity of Coal India Limited (CIL) and Director, Orissa Mineral Development Company. Besides, he has served in several subsidiaries of CIL in different capacities.

The Chhattisgarh-based CIL subsidiary has given an outstanding performance in the current fiscal under his leadership. SECL’s production and overburden removal had registered a historic surge of over 20 million tonnes and over 55 million cubic meters respectively compared to previous year.

