SEC conducts awareness programme on Building Competency for School Principals

Saveetha Engineering College in association with Jayaprakash Gandhi, a renowned career consultant and analyst conduct 2-day leadership awareness programme for school principals at Saveetha Engineering College (SEC). Around 110 principals from various schools all over the state participated in the workshop.

The participants were given orientation on industry 5.0 technologies in the exclusive centres of excellence established at sec in association with industry for ai/ml, ar/ vr, iot, 3d design and printing, robotics, blockchain, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, drones, cloud and edge computing, electric vehicles, renewable energy, pcb design and manufacturing at SEC which is first for any anna university affiliated college to prepare the students for industry 5.0.

Jayaprakash Gandhi, said “it is the duty of the school principals to keep themselves updated with newer technologies and prepare the students for the same. Technologies are changing so fast For example, virtual positioning system (VPS) will replace global positioning system (GPS) and virtual reality may be replaced by parallel reality soon. He requested the principals to guide the students to carefully build their portfolio in linkedin and other social media platforms and not to use numericals and underscore in email address”.

C Kamaraj, IAS, MD & CEO, TN cement corporation, distributed awards to the participants and advised the principals to concentrate on their self-development, mental resilience, and communication skills. Principal, Dr. N. Duraipandiyan, saveetha engineering college, thanked and appreciated the participants for taking the initiative and spending time to upskill themselves.