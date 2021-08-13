SCOPE Webinar on Will, Nomination & Inheritance

Ruminating on life’s uncertainty owing to recent events, the importance of writing one’s will, inheritance and guardianship matters has escalated. Decoding this, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organized an interaction on ‘Guide to Legal Succession in Uncertain Times- Will, Nomination and Inheritance’ with Hon’ble Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, Delhi High Court; Akshay Makhija, Senior Advocate and Ms. Renu Gupta, Advocate. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE and Adika Ratna Sekhar, CMD, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd also addressed the participants. Around 900 participants with their families joined the engrossing session through SCOPE’s various platforms.

During the interaction, the eminent panelists led by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw highlighted issues pertaining to succession and its peculiarities including formation of Wills, division of inheritances, care to be taken for avoiding litigations on Will, legal framework on nomination & inheritances and rights of minors. Many queries of participants regarding inheritance documentation, nominations and rights of minors were also taken up by the panelists.

Atul Sobti shared that the havoc caused by the pandemic was an eye-opener towards inheritance and legal formalities. He added that the lack of clarity and clear documentation further made the life of surviving members tough and therefore this webinar aims at providing precise information in this regard.

