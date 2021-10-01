SCOPE to organize webinar with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Global Wellness Icon, Special address by Dr. Naresh Trehan

Self-awakening and believing in ourselves is key to discovering one’s true potential and succeeding in life. Unravelling this, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) is organising a unique discourse with the Global icon of alternative medicine and personal transformation, Dr. Deepak Chopra from USA. Titled ‘The Nature of Reality- Unleashing the Infinite Potentials’, the program will be held on 8th October 2021 at 7:45pm in association with Media partner, Tata Sky Famhealth and Academic Partner, Ipca Laboratories.

The programme will also feature a special address by world renowned Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta: The Medicity on good health and recuperation in today’s time. This unique amalgamation of Spirituality and Science can be viewed live through SCOPE and IPCA’s various social media platforms and details can be accessed through SCOPE’s official website: www.scopeonline.in.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:08 PM IST