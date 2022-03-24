SCOPE signs MoU with Dr B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Atul Sobti, Director General, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Prof. N. R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru to strengthen PSEs by broadening their horizon through effective capacity building and skill enrichment aligned with international benchmarks. The MoU intends to undertake joint studies, research, workshops, training programs on pertinent subjects including corporate governance, economics, ethics, legal complexities, global best practices of PSEs etc.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:26 PM IST