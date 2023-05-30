 SCOPE Program on Personal Effectiveness and Leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallerySCOPE Program on Personal Effectiveness and Leadership

SCOPE Program on Personal Effectiveness and Leadership

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

SCOPE Academy of Public Sector Enterprise (APSE) organized an Executive Development Program on the theme ‘The Career Journey to Personal Effectiveness and Leadership’ recently. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE inaugurated the weeklong program and Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL addressed the concluding session. Participants from 17 Public Sector Enterprises of diverse sectors from across the country attended the program.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Foundation and Simply Sport Foundation collaborate for menstrual awareness in sports

Reliance Foundation and Simply Sport Foundation collaborate for menstrual awareness in sports

SCOPE Program on Personal Effectiveness and Leadership

SCOPE Program on Personal Effectiveness and Leadership

PFC and RITES signs MoU for strategic partnership for financing infrastructure and logistics sector...

PFC and RITES signs MoU for strategic partnership for financing infrastructure and logistics sector...

NTPC awarded for Excellence in Learning Technology (Gold) Award 2023

NTPC awarded for Excellence in Learning Technology (Gold) Award 2023

NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates “Sauhard-IV” under MSR

NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates “Sauhard-IV” under MSR