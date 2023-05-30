SCOPE Program on Personal Effectiveness and Leadership

SCOPE Academy of Public Sector Enterprise (APSE) organized an Executive Development Program on the theme ‘The Career Journey to Personal Effectiveness and Leadership’ recently. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE inaugurated the weeklong program and Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL addressed the concluding session. Participants from 17 Public Sector Enterprises of diverse sectors from across the country attended the program.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)