SCOPE pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Remembering the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 153rd birth anniversary, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion.

Paying tribute to the Father of the nation, Atul Sobti said, “Gandhiji, endowed with the ability to inspire generations, across the globe, remains one of the most revered leaders of all times.” He added that, “the true tribute to the Father of the nation, would be to follow his values and teachings, not just on one day, but every day in our lives.”