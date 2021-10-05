SCOPE pays tribute to Father of the Nation, observes Swachhata Pakhwada

Commemorating the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi. On this occasion, Mr. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Paying tribute to Father of the nation and in line with Prime Minister’s vision of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 that aims at making the cities ‘Garbage Free’ and replenish natural resources through the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), SCOPE is celebrating Swachhta Pakhwada in its premises at SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road and SCOPE Minar, Laxmi Nagar from 2nd October to 16th October, 2021.

Speaking on this occasion, DG, SCOPE shared that, “SCOPE will undertake activities to spread awareness and highlight efforts of Public Sector Enterprises towards Cleanliness.” He added that, “SCOPE has given impetus to nation’s Climate Change agenda and a series of initiatives have been undertaken recently on Climate Change Mitigation bolstering our commitment.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:47 AM IST