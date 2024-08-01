SCOPE organizes workshop on Climate co- benefits for Climate Action

A workshop on “The Role of Climate Co-Benefit Methodologies for Strengthening Climate Action by Indian Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)”, organized by Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in association with GIZ was inaugurated by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman, SCOPE & CMD, GAIL (India) Ltd in presence of Ms. Taina Dyckhoff, Head of Division Climate & Environment, German Embassy; Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE and Sujoy Choudhury, Chairman, SCOPE Sustainability Committee & Climate Change & Director, IOCL. The knowledge partners of the workshop consisted of a consortium of Oxford Policy Management, CEEW and Perspectives Climate Group. The workshop was participated by several executives from 22 PSEs across the country.

SCOPE has over the past few years worked incessantly towards creating awareness and capacitating PSEs in Green skills. Nation-wide workshops constitute a pertinent part of SCOPE’s endeavour in sharpening green skills of PSEs, to create a workforce with technical knowledge and commitment to a sustainable tomorrow.