SCOPE - ICAI collaborate for capacity enhancement and knowledge building

“Aiming to be an outcome-based MoU, this collaboration will focus on providing research work in innovative practices and business solutions to PSEs while providing industrial facilitation by way of clarifications on accounting treatments and policies,” said Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for capacity enhancement and knowledge building of PSEs in India.

The MoU was signed by Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE and Dr. Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI in the presence of Members of SCOPE Committee of Financial Management, Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL; R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC; senior officials of ICAI and SCOPE.

The MoU is in continuation of SCOPE’s endeavours to provide PSEs with opportunities for capacity building in resilience and expertise through enhancement of knowledge, skills, and expertise.