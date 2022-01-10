SCOPE hosts 47th Annual General Meeting

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) hosted its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was chaired by Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL & Chairperson, SCOPE and was attended by Sanjay Kumar Jain, Joint Secretary, DPE; Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA & Vice Chairman, SCOPE; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; Executive Board Members of SCOPE; CMDs, Directors and senior officials of member Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs). The meeting was held through the physical and virtual mode.

The AGM, highlighted SCOPE’s endeavour of developing into an impactful organization and its synergising efforts to enable PSEs to play a vital role in the national and global economy. A series of initiatives undertaken by SCOPE towards policy advocacy, representation on national and international forums and collaborative efforts towards research, were also showcased during the AGM.

The meeting also reflected upon the future vision of the apex body, intending to carve a niche for PSEs in the global economy.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:11 PM IST