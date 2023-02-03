e-Paper Get App
SCOPE hails a 'growth-oriented inclusive budget for all'

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 02:27 AM IST
article-image
SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises), apex body of Public Sector Enterprises compliments the Hon’ble Finance Minister in presenting a “growth-oriented inclusive budget for all” with impetus on infrastructure strengthening, green environment and skill development, while maintaining fiscal consolidation. While appreciating the Budget, Mr. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE said that the Budget is likely to have a multiplier effect in both social and economic sectors. “Overall, a positive budget which is likely to give the necessary push to the country for a global role through landmark outlay for infrastructure strengthening, new schemes, incentivising domestic industries, focussing on inclusive development, impetus on skill development, moving towards simplifying regulations for ease of doing business and green initiatives leading to a net zero economy”, he added.

