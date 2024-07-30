SCOPE decodes Union Budget 2024

Elucidating the announcements of Union Budget 2024, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organized a session with economic, financial, and taxation experts on ‘Decoding the Union Budget 2024’ in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Deloitte. Prof. N. R. Bhanumurthy, Eminent Economist; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; CA Anuj Goyal, Central Council Member, ICAI addressed the program.

A detailed presentation on various aspects of the Budget including new provisions and amendments in Taxation was made by senior partners and subject matter experts from ICAI and Deloitte. Over 100 participants from different PSEs attended the program through hybrid mode including SCOPE’s various social media platforms.

Delving deep into different aspects of the Budget 2024, Prof. N. R. Bhanumurthy said that the Budget has balanced both the short-term as well as medium-term aspects of the economy and highlighted the need to give due attention to reforms focused on increasing productivity and labour market reforms.

Terming the Budget 2024 as a ‘future-oriented Budget’, Atul Sobti said that the Budget focuses on the long-term growth of the country and has set priorities in various key areas. He added that PSEs will have to contribute immensely in these strategic areas and steer India towards becoming the third largest economy in the world.

CA Anuj Goyal, in his address, appreciated the announcements made in Budget 2024, while highlighting the focus of the Budget to give more liberty to trade and industry in the country.