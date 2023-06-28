 SCOPE and The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Sign MoU for Knowledge Partnership
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallerySCOPE and The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Sign MoU for Knowledge Partnership

SCOPE and The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Sign MoU for Knowledge Partnership

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 02:03 AM IST
article-image

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for a Knowledge partnership facilitating capacity enhancement programs, research & studies, sector-specific skilling initiatives, etc. The MoU was signed by Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, and CMA Vijender Sharma, President, The Institute of Cost Accountants of India in the presence of Members of SCOPE Committee on Financial Management, senior officials of the Institute and SCOPE.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Port Authority commemorates its 150th anniversary on June 26

Mumbai Port Authority commemorates its 150th anniversary on June 26

Babus, mantris & buzz: Has Obama joined Opposition Front in India?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Has Obama joined Opposition Front in India?

SCOPE and The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Sign MoU for Knowledge Partnership

SCOPE and The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Sign MoU for Knowledge Partnership

Babus, mantris & buzz: Opposition unity- Signals are now there

Babus, mantris & buzz: Opposition unity- Signals are now there

CMD Inaugurates IREDA's Business Centre in New Delhi

CMD Inaugurates IREDA's Business Centre in New Delhi