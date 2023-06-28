SCOPE and The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Sign MoU for Knowledge Partnership

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for a Knowledge partnership facilitating capacity enhancement programs, research & studies, sector-specific skilling initiatives, etc. The MoU was signed by Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE, and CMA Vijender Sharma, President, The Institute of Cost Accountants of India in the presence of Members of SCOPE Committee on Financial Management, senior officials of the Institute and SCOPE.

