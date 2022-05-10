SCOPE and Center for Creative Leadership release study on preparing Future Fluent Leaders

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) & Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), USA released first of its kind study on ‘Future-Fluent Nation Builders: State of Leadership in Public Sector Enterprises’ assessing skill gaps and identifying skill sets to curate a learning module for potential leaders for the future. The study was released in the presence of Sister BK Shivani, internationally renowned spiritual speaker; Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL & Chairperson, SCOPE; Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE; Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA; Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IOCL. Elisa Mallis; Muniinder K. Anand and Sunil Puri from CCL were also present for the release which was followed by motivational talk on leadership by Sister BK Shivani.

Sister BK Shivani during her motivational talk shared that anyone can be a leader if they have the right approach and empathy. She emphasised on the need for authenticity of thoughts, harmony in mind and words, need for spiritual, emotional and intelligence quotient in order to be future ready.

Ms. Soma Mondal in her address said that leaders today need to introspect on how to change and adapt to today’s business environment, in order to be future ready. She added that as PSE leaders face a greater challenge to perform, the focus should be to attain contentment and focus for self, team and stakeholders on the whole.

Atul Sobti enunciating the significant role of PSE leaders in evolving the PSEs in accordance with changing times, stated that this milestone study was SCOPE’s endeavour of preparing robust, future ready and visionary leaders. He shared that this study was being released as part of Public Sector Day celebrations, that honours the integral role of PSEs in the socio-economic development of the nation.

Ms. Elisa Mallis stated that enlightened leadership is key for overcoming challenges and the aim of leaders should be to evolve both through their heart and mind.

Muniinder K. Anand said that as the strength of the industrial and socio-economic fabric of the nation depends on the future fluency of its leaders, this study focuses on PSE leaders, who are nation builders and work beyond commercial prudence.

Pradip Kumar Das, highlighting the importance of ‘walk the talk’, said that in order to excel as leaders and guide others, one needs to imbibe, follow and bring about changes in oneself.

Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra complimented the comprehensive presentation of leadership in PSEs in the Report and encouraged the PSEs to consider the way ahead suggested in the Report.

Giving a succinct look at the report, Sunil Puri shared glimpses of the study that provides a four-pronged approach to India’s future PSE leadership.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:49 PM IST