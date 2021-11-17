SCOPE Academy of Public Sector Enterprises (APSE) organizes Executive Development Program

SCOPE Academy of Public Sector Enterprise (APSE) recently conducted Executive Development Program on the theme ‘The Career Journey to Personal Effectiveness and Leadership.’ Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE inaugurated the weeklong program designed to create a talent pool of PSE executives in today’s highly competitive business scenario. D.K. Patel, Director (HR), NTPC and Member, SCOPE Executive Board addressed the concluding session of the program. Participants from 13 Public Sector Enterprises of diverse sectors from across the country attended the program.

Emphasising on leadership as an important ingredient of success in one’s career, Atul Sobti said that power is not only delegated but also assumed and to truly accumulate power, executives must own their responsibilities and be representative of their organisation’s purpose. He also suggested that after the challenging period of the pandemic, SCOPE APSE’s program was one of the first programs being held in person and participants must utilize it as an opportunity to accrue and exchange knowledge and create a network of peers to share best practices.

D.K. Patel during his address in the concluding session said that participants must adapt to the learnings of the program for personal development and to ascend to greater heights in their career.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:49 PM IST