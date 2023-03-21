School of Electronics Engineering (SENSE) of VIT-AP University organizes 3rd International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing (AISP’23)

School of Electronics Engineering (SENSE) of VIT-AP University organized 3rd International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing (AISP’23) in the campus on 18th, 19th, 20th March. The 3 days conference highlighted the role of Artificial intelligence, advanced technology, Signal processing and electronics components in various sectors. The discipline of Artificial Intelligence and signal processing is as prevalent in electronics as in the modern contemporary world, and thus its use in robotics is also gaining importance. The aim of AISP'23 is to provide an extensive platform to share recent research in artificial intelligence and signal processing among scientists, scholars, and specialists, from both academia and industry. The outcome of this conference will be useful for the real world problems which will solve the social and industrial needs. As the presenters in this event are across countries, it will serve as a catalyst for strengthening international cooperation while transferring the knowledge.

The Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Delegates and all the participants were heartily welcomed by the host. In total, around 200 participants, Research scholars, Faculty members and students attended the inauguration session. The conference began with the welcome address by General Chair AISP’23, faculty from School of Electronics Dr. Bappadittya Roy. Dr. Roy shared the motto behind this event and the aim of the conference. Event enlightened with lighting of the lamp and prayer song. Dr. Deepak Kumar Panda, General Chair AISP’23, Associate Professor, SENSE. provided introduction and insightful information about AISP’23. Dr. E. Srinivasa Reddy, Professor & Dean (CSE), Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur and Vice Chair IEEE, Guntur Sub-section addressed the gathering and he shared his experiences and associations with VIT-AP and IEEE. Session continued with the speech of Dr. Atul Negi, IEEE Chair, Hyderabad Section. Dr. Ravindra Dhuli, Dean Academic Research welcomed all the delegates, dignitaries and all the participants. Dr. Jagadish C Mudigati, Registrar shared his insightful views about the technical conference. Guest of Honour Dr. U Chandrasekhar, GMSIR Scientific Innovation & Research Center was invited on to the dias and he addressed the gathering. Session continued with the address by Dr. S. V Kota Reddy, Honourable Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University. Vice-Chancellor sir shared the shared the highlights of the university academics and research. Later Chief Guest - Sreedhar Kosaraju, President IT Association of AP (ITAAP) invited on to the dias and addressed the gathering. The session has ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Umakanta Nanda, Convener AISP’23 & Dean, SENSE.