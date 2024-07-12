School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University and University of Southern Denmark jointly organize 2nd ICANA-2024

School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University and University of Southern Denmark jointly organizing 2nd International Conference on Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications (ICANA-2024) from 10 – 12 July 2024 [Virtual Mode]. This conference was incepted jointly by the School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University and the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), USA in the year 2022.

Chief guest Prof. B.S. Murty addressed the participants of the ICANA-2024. He emphasized the importance of collaboration for India's development. He explained that if India wants to become a Viksit Bharat, then we have to focus on more products rather than more papers and this is only possible when we have strong collaborations. He said that collaborations can bring a lot of energies. We have to encourage a collaboration between institutions and between departments of the institutions. Within a department also there is a little collaboration. He has explained that how they have started collaboration between the departments of IIT Hyderabad and also providing funds to encourage a collaboration.

Prof. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University, delivered the presidential address, highlighting several key aspects. He emphasized how VIT-AP University supports faculty members, research scholars, and students in their research endeavours. The university provides seed grants to facilitate the exploration of new ideas and conduct research. He discussed the significant achievements in research at VIT-AP, including research publications and patents generated by faculty and research scholars each year. This underscores the university's commitment to fostering a research-intensive environment. Prof. Reddy said the external grants received by VIT-AP University is increasing every year. He proudly mentioned that VIT-AP University is ranked as the number-1 emerging state private university in India by Outlook Ranking, highlighting the university's progress and reputation in the higher education sector. Overall, Prof. S.V. Kota Reddy's address underscored VIT-AP University's commitment to research excellence, innovation, and its growing stature in the academic community.

Prof. Jagadish C. Mudiganti, Registrar of VIT-AP University, provided insights of the VIT-AP University and its achievements. He highlighted that VIT-AP University is recognized as one of the fastest-growing universities in India. Prof. Mudiganti also mentioned the success of the 1st International Conference ICANA-2022, noting that it attracted a large number of participants from across India and the world. He congratulated the School of Advanced Sciences for organizing the 2nd edition of ICANA, underscoring the significance of this event in continuing to foster academic exchange and research collaboration.

During the inaugural session of ICANA-2024, Prof. S. Srinivas, Dean-School of Advanced Sciences (SAS), delivered the welcome address. He provided an overview of the School of Advanced Sciences and highlighted the significance of the 2nd International Conference ICANA-2024. Prof. Srinivas emphasized that the conference has attracted speakers and participants from various parts of the world who are presenting their research works. This indicates the international scope and academic importance of ICANA-2024 in facilitating scholarly exchange and collaboration across disciplines

Finally, the inaugural session ended with the Vote of thanks by Prof. Rajanikant, Associate Dean-SAS, VIT-AP University. Prof. VRK Murthy, Emeritus Professor, Dr. Sandhya Sadanandan, Assistant Professor at VIT-AP University were also present on the occasion.