School of advanced sciences of VIT-AP signs MoU with State University of New York (SUNY), Binghamton, USA

VIT-AP University, Amaravati entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Data Science program with the State University of New York (SUNY), Binghamton, USA on February 8th. The B.Sc.-M.Sc. dual-degree and M.Sc. programme in Data Science is offered by the School of Advanced Sciences, at VIT-AP University, and the MoU will facilitate various academic pathways for VIT-AP students to the System Science programme at SUNY, Binghamton, USA.

On the occasion of MoU signing, Prof. Madhusudhan Govindaraju, Professor of Computer Science and Vice Provost of International Education and Global Affairs, SUNY, Binghamton visited VIT-AP University on February 8th and 9th. The Vice Chancellor, Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, the Registrar Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, and the Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences, Dr. Santanu Mandal were the signatories of the agreement from VIT-AP University.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University highlighted the importance of MoU with State University of New York (SUNY), Binghamton, USA and informed the students that the agreement and collaboration will enhance visibility and opportunities to the students of School of advanced Sciences VIT-AP and other schools in the university. He also highlighted that the university is committed to establish Centres of Excellence in various subjects of SAS, which includes Data Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, Statistics etc.

The academic collaboration with State University of New York (SUNY), Binghamton, USA would help students to equip themselves with the opportunity to study one semester or one year at the University of SUNY and enhance their skills with the help of expert professors and faculty members of the SUNY University.

This MoU will also facilitate research collaborations between faculty members of VIT-AP University and University of SUNY. It will give an opportunity to have knowledge partnership, organise guest lectures, workshops, symposiums, seminars, and International conferences in the current fields of advanced sciences.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti Registrar, VIT-AP University and Dr. Santanu Mandal, Dean VIT-AP School of Advance Science, Dr. Debajit Goswami, Assistant Director - International Relations, VIT-AP University students, faculty members and staff of the university witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.

