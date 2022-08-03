e-Paper Get App

SBI to prioritize housing and property loans

Rebello Dominic FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 01:26 AM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) would prioritize and give instant loans to those who want to purchase a land or house, said Chief General Manager of SBI RadhaKrishna.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a meeting held with the builders in Coimbatore, RadhaKrishna said that SBI would start focusing on giving loans for realtors and builders and to those who want to construct and buy houses.

Along with RadhaKrishna, Coimbatore Module Deputy General Manager Dileep Singh Yadav, realtors and builders participated in the meeting.

