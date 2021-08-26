SBI organizes COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai

Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, organized a vaccination camp for the benefit of slum dwellers on August 21, 2021. The camp organized as part of Bank’s CSR outreach drive saw a positive response with over 1300 individuals getting vaccinated at the HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Colaba, and Marwadi Commercial High School, Chira Bazar, Gaja Street. Vaccination was provided to those in need, with Bank providing end to end support to the beneficiaries.

SBI spokesperson said, “We are happy to play our part in supporting GOI's resolve of vaccinating the citizens and are happy to see the country recovering gradually. As a responsible corporate, we aim to be at the forefront of fighting the pandemic and our current CSR activities are directed towards helping those in need of vaccination. We will continue to host these drives as a part of our CSR outreach to support the nation in its fight against COVID”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:53 AM IST