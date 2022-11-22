SBI donates 2 Cardiac life-saving ambulances to ‘The Art of Living’ and ‘Babasaheb Gawde Charitable Hospital’

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 03:04 PM IST
Under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, State Bank of India Chairman, Dinesh Khara donated 2 Cardiac life-saving ambulances to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar’s “The Art of Living” and Maratha Mandir’s “Babasaheb Gawde Charitable Hospital in Vile Parle (East). The function took place at the Circle’s office in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The initiative was well appreciated by both the NGO/Hospital and also by general customers of the bank. Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI reiterated the bank’s commitment to support the underprivileged. We are hopeful that these ambulances will help the people - in need to access immediate medical attention. At SBI, we constantly endeavour to contribute towards the welfare of the society, he added.

The function was attended by the Chief General Manager (CGM) of Mumbai Metro Circle, G. S. Rana along with Ajay Kumar Singh, CGM - Maharashtra Circle, Smt. Joohi Smita Sinha and Manoj Kumar Sinha, General Managers of SBI.

