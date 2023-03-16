SBI celebrates International Women's week

Like every year, International Women Day is celebrated by SBI Ahmedabad Circle on March 8, 2023 to recognize exemplary achievements and contributions of women coming in various fields of the society. As a part of celebrations a series of various impactful events/programs were organized across the Circle on Work Life Balance, Basic Health Check-up, Elocution and sports Competitions for the benefits and recreational activities for women employees in the first week of March 2023.

As part of celebrations at its Local Head Office, Ahmedabad, inaugural address was delivered by Prof (Dr.) Kiran Kalia (Founder Director of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research-NIPER). Social activist Surbhi Joshi and Smitaben B Shah were also felicitated for their outstanding contributions towards women empowerment and sustainability.

The Circle Management Committee lead by the Chief General Manager Surender Rana, felicitated the women achievers in the various fields and inspired the women employees towards achieving greater success in life.