Saveetha School of Law Students won awards for National Human Rights Moot Court Competition 2022

HomeCorporate-gallerySaveetha School of Law Students won awards for National Human Rights Moot Court Competition 2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 01:19 AM IST
Saveetha School of Law, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) Chennai, won the Runner-up Award in the 1st National Human Rights Moot Court Competition 2022 organized by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at Xavier Law College, Odisha.

Totally 16 teams participated and Saveetha team bagged 4 awards.

Best Researcher Award: Mohammed Haroon

Best Speaker Award: Sanket Mohapatra,

Best Memorial and Runner Up Team Award with a cash prize of Rs. 36,000/-.

Team comprising Sanket Mohapatra (5th year), Krishna Aditya (3rd year) and Mohammed Haroon (4th year).

