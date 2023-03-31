Saveetha Medical College makes medical history with groundbreaking surgical procedure on an 89-year-old patient

Saveetha Medical College, one of the top 25 medical colleges in the country, has made medical history by performing a ground-breaking surgical procedure on an 89-year-old patient. Mary Johnson underwent twin major surgeries - Advanced ENDOUROLOGY and a hysterectomy - that were performed by a team of expert medical professionals led by Prof. Muthulatha and Dr Griffin from the urology team, and Prof Hepsibah from the gynaec team.

The surgeries themselves were remarkable, but what has garnered the most attention is the ground-breaking technique used to clear a staggering 2,600 bladder stones in less than 30 minutes. This innovative endoscopic procedure has never been performed on such a scale before and could revolutionise the way bladder stones are treated. The success of the surgeries and the innovative technique used has put Saveetha Medical College on the map and has sparked interest in the medical community.

The team at Saveetha Medical College is proud to have played a role in Johnson's remarkable recovery. Their dedication to providing the best possible medical care has set a new standard for medical professionals around the world. This achievement is a testament to the institution's commitment to innovation, research, and clinical excellence.

Saveetha Medical College is renowned for its commitment to advancing medical knowledge and providing cutting-edge treatments to patients. The institution's commitment to excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art facilities, world-class faculty, and innovative research programs. The success of Johnson's surgeries is a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to providing the best possible care to its patients.

We extend our gratitude to the Urology and Gynaec teams led by Prof. Muthulatha, Dr. Griffin, and Prof. Hepsibah for their ground-breaking work. Their innovative techniques and unparalleled skill have given Johnson a new lease on life, and we look forward to the positive impact their work will have on the medical community in the future.

In addition to the ground-breaking surgical techniques used during Johnson's surgeries, the medical team at Saveetha Medical College also implemented Enhanced Recovery after Surgery (ERAS) protocols. These protocols aim to speed up the recovery process and reduce the risk of complications following surgery.

As part of the ERAS protocols, Johnson was encouraged to walk on the same day as her surgery. This may seem like a small step, but it is a significant achievement that highlights the effectiveness of the ERAS protocols in promoting faster recovery times and better patient outcomes.

The success of Johnson's surgeries and her speedy recovery is a testament to the skill and dedication of the medical team at Saveetha Medical College. Their commitment to innovation, research, and clinical excellence, combined with the implementation of ERAS protocols, has set a new standard for patient care and has provided hope for patients facing similar medical challenges.