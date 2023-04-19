Saveetha Dental College performs intra oral endoscopy assisted condylar fixation for the first time

Saveetha Dental College has announced the successful completion of an Intra Oral Endoscopy Assisted Condylar Fixation surgery, a first for the college. The procedure was performed by a team of skilled surgeons at the college, and it marks a significant milestone in the history of dental surgery in India.

The Intra Oral Endoscopy Assisted Condylar Fixation surgery is a complex procedure that involves fixing a fractured condyle (the rounded part of the jaw bone) without any external incisions or scars. The procedure is performed using an endoscope, which allows the surgeon to visualize the fractured area and fix it without disturbing any of the surrounding tissues.

The benefits of this surgery are manifold. Firstly, there is no external scar, which means that the patient has no visible signs of the surgery. Secondly, there is no risk of facial nerve palsy, which is a common complication of traditional open surgery. Finally, the recovery time is significantly reduced, as the procedure is minimally invasive.

According to Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor of Saveetha University, "The successful completion of the Intra Oral Endoscopy Assisted Condylar Fixation surgery is a testament to the skill and expertise of our surgeons. This procedure is performed only by a handful of surgeons in the country, and we are proud to have added it to our list of services”.

The surgery was performed by a team of skilled surgeons led by Dr. Kathiravan, under the leadership of Dr. Murugaesan, Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Saveetha Dental College.

Saveetha Dental College is a renowned institution for dental education and research in India. The college is committed to providing the highest standards of dental care to its patients and is continuously striving to introduce innovative procedures to improve patient outcomes.