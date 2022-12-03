Saveetha Dental College conducts advance workshop in Dentistry

Department of Conservation Dentistry and Endodontics, Saveetha Dental College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) under the aegis of Indian Endodontic Society (IES) conducted a live demo “Dynamic Navigation Practicum - Navigating Endodontics Blues” on 29th November 2022.

Two eminent speakers Dr. Vivek Hegde, Vice Principal and Head of the department of Endodontics at M.A.Rangoonwala Dental College and Dr. Sanjay Jain, Professor, Head of the department of Periodontics and Implantology at M.A. Rangoonwala Dental college.

The event was graced by the chief guest Dr. S.Aravind Kumar, Dean, Saveetha Dental College and Dr. Gopikrishna , general secretary for the Indian Endodontic Society. More than 100 students and faculty members participated in the workshop. Dynamic navigation is an upcoming equipment used to identify calcified canals and used for periapical surgery in endodontics, a treatment done to save teeth without removal. Advancement in dentistry is ever evolving and being updated to global standards helps clinicians to practice better and provide adequate treatment with a high success rate.