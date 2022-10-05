Satish Singh honoured with Sahitya Bhushan

Hindi Academy, Mumbai has announced to confer the “Sahitya Bhushan Samman” for the year 2022 to Satish Singh, a banker, senior columnist, poet, Shayar and lyricist. This award will be given to Singh for his active participation in literary activities and his continuous contribution to enrich Hindi literature.

This award will be given by Hindi Academy, Mumbai on Saturday, 26 November 2022 in a special felicitation function organized at Mumbai Press Club, Mahapalika Marg, Mumbai-400001 (Maharashtra).

Singh is a Postgraduate in Hindi Literature and Business Management. He has also done Diploma in Hindi Journalism from IIMC, New Delhi. He has been writing on banking and economic subjects for the last 12 years. Along with this, he is continuously working to enrich Hindi literature by stories, songs, poetry, ghazals etc. Singh's more than 4 dozen stories and more than 400 songs, ghazals and poems have been published in national & international literary newspapers & magazines.

Singh's first poetry collection "Dhoop-Chhaon" was published in the year 2001. The publication of the first ghazal collection “Dareechon Se Aati Roshni” and the first story collection “Tapti Dhoop Mein Zindagi” is likely to be published by May 2023.