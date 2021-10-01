Satish Singh honoured with ‘Hindi Seva Samman’

Vishva Hindi Academy, Mumbai and Malwa Rangmanch Samiti organized a colourful program on Hindi Diwas at Mukti Auditorium, Mumbai, in which Aaskaran Atal, Sanjay Masoom, Hema Chandani, Manju Gautam etc. from Bollywood participated. The program was conducted by Keshav Rai, Subhash Kabra and Devmani Pandey. Hindi Sevees were also honoured in this program. Eminent satirist Prem Janmejay, who came to Mumbai as the chief guest of this program, honoured poet-story writer, and senior columnist Satish Singh with "Hindi Seva Samman". This award has been given to Singh for his continuous writing in Hindi on economic and banking subjects. Singh has been writing freelance on banking and economic subjects for the last 11 years and has published more than 1000 articles of Singh and more than 300 poems, Geet, ghazals and stories in all reputed newspapers & journals of the country."

