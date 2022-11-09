Satish Singh conferred with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Award

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Research Foundation, New Delhi has announced to confer “Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Smriti Samman” for the year 2022 to Satish Singh, a banker, senior columnist, poet & lyricist.

“Third National Brainstorming Conference” is being organized by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Research Foundation, New Delhi on 19th November and 20th November 2022 at KBR Auditorium, Cotton University, Guwahati, Assam, in which 250 scholars, writers, intellectuals etc., from the country and abroad will participate.

The chief guest of the “Third National Brainstorming Conference”, Haribansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Government of India will provide “Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Smriti Samman” to Singh on 19th November 2022. This award is being given to Singh to make the society financially aware by his insightful articles based on banking & finance.

Singh is a Postgraduate in Hindi Literature and Business Management. He has also done Diploma in Hindi Journalism from IIMC, New Delhi. He has been writing on banking and economic subjects for the last 12 years.

More than 1500 articles of Singh on economic and banking subjects have been published in Hindi and English language in almost all reputed papers/journals of the country and abroad. So far, Singh has been awarded with more than a dozen awards.

Singh's first poetry collection "Dhoop-Chhaon" was published in the year 2001 and now the first ghazal collection "Darichon Se Aati Roshni" and the first story collection "Tapti Dhoop Mein Zindagi” will likly to be published by May 2023.