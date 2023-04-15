Satish Singh conferred with '25th Malwa Sangeet Samman'

Malwa Sangit Samiti, Madhya Pradesh organised 37th Award Ceremony on Saturday, 8th April 2023 at Ujjain Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, in which Satish Singh was conferred with '25th Malwa Sangeet Samman' by renowned playback Singer Hemlata Didi.

Singh, who is a banker, senior columnist, story writer, poet and lyricist, has been given this award for his continuous writing on Indian music.

More than 2,000 articles of Singh have been published in Hindi and English languages on contemporary, economic and banking topics. Besides, more than 500 poems, songs and ghazals and more than 3 dozen stories have been published in various literary magazines and newspapers. Singh has published three books so far and has received more than 1 dozen awards.