Sasmira’s Institute of Design & Technology

SASMIRA- a pioneering institute for textiles studies and research has always focused on strengthening the textile industry- a strong arm of Indian economy, by providing trained and skilled manpower. It has strong ties with textile and fashion industry for the last 70 years, since its establishment in 1950 by the initiative of the Textile Ministry of India.

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textile (SIDT), previously known as Sasmira’s Education and Training Program (SETP) - one of the top most institutes for design studies, has a vast experience in imparting training programs in the areas of Fashion, Textile, Merchandising, sustainability Studies and Jewelry Designing through various part-time, full time degree & diploma programs as well as customized courses.

SIDT is the only institute to offer 4 year full time degree programs, Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) in collaboration with the University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education & Development (UM - GICED). The B. Des Programs have two specializations - Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) in Fashion Designing & Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) in Textile Designing. After completion of B. Des. degree, career avenues as designer/entrepreneur as well as several other relevant career opportunities for students are available. Students also can choose for higher studies in India or abroad after this course.

Post Graduate Diploma in Apparel Merchandising (PGDAM) is SIDT’s flagship programs in collaboration with the University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education & Development (UM-GICED). This program is specially curated seeking expertise from the Industry to fulfil the requirement of trained merchandisers to handle various operations and manage Fashion/Textile business efficiently.

SIDT offers wide range of short term courses in focused areas like Production Merchandising, Export Merchandising, Retail Merchandising, Visual Merchandising, Wet Processing, Weaving Technology, Textile CAD etc. These courses are specially designed for working professionals as well as students to gain these value additions to their credentials.

Sensing the need of time, SIDT has introduced various courses in Sustainability Studies under SIDT’s Center for Sustainability Studies (SCSS). These certificate courses focus on ESG Training, Circularity and various other aspects of sustainability. These courses are specially designed for corporates and can be customized to suit the requirement of stakeholders. These courses are conducted in collaboration with The Academy of Sustainability (TAS) - a renewed institute in areas of sustainability communication and consulting.

SIDT also offers Diploma program in Jewelry Designing, in collaboration with International Gemmological Institute (IGI). This unique program focuses on developing designing thinking, design software proficiency as well in-depth understanding of jewelry industry and markets along with industry internship for the overall development of student.

At the beginning of year 2022, SIDT launched its new endeavour - SIDT’s Skill Development Program (SSDP). SSDP would carry out varied training programs focussed on enhancing employability in the socially/ economically backward groups as well as specially abled in our society. These programs would be conducted in association with NGOs, Government Departments, and Corporate Houses.

SIDT focuses on the holistic, industry oriented development of students. Hence, along with regular curricular activities, it organizes different events, workshops, seminars, and field trips for students throughout the year.

During Industrial Visits, students visit Asia’s topmost textile and garment industries to understand large scale manufacturing processes. Another visit that students are excited about is - Craft Visit to offbeat locations in India that are famous for handicrafts! Craft Visit is peculiar to SIDT. These visits let students experience the culture that has nurtured the crafts and give them opportunity to interact and learn from the master craftspersons.

Fashion show is a part of every fashion Institute. SIDT's Annual Fashion Show is an outstanding event that the industry looks forward to! Known by the name ‘Enchanté’, this students’ fashion show is organized in professional manner to match the standards of any commercially acclaimed Fashion Show. Exclusive venue, presence of super models, and choreography by eminent choreographers- this event is graced by celebrities and delegates from the industry!

Another event, Craftomania is SIDT’s in-house exhibition where students exhibit their handmade craft products inspired by different Indian crafts. The event is also packed with cultural programs and fashion show by students.

SIDT aims to encompass all the areas in Designing like Interior Designing, Graphic Designing, etc., and be a benchmark for Designing Institutes. With its qualified, experienced, and committed team, SIDT would expand its horizons and venture into other areas of designing over the next decade.