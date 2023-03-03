Saraswathi Vidya Bhavan’s College Of Pharmacy, Dombivli East Cultural Fest-23”

Saraswathi Vidya Bhavan’s College of Pharmacy, Dombivli East, one of the prime units of NES-SVB Group of Educational Institutions, celebrated “CULTURAL FEST-23” on 22nd February 2023,Wednesday with zeal and enthusiasm on the theme- “National Integrity” representing the bond of Togetherness. The event portrayed the Philosophy of India “Unity in diversity” of India through the astounding performances from B.pharmacy and D.pharmacy students.



The occasion was graced by Honourable Founder President of NES-SVB Group, Dr. R. Varadarajan with Chief Guest Dr.Sugandha Agrawal and In-charge Principal Dr Monita Gide. The cultural event was set rolling after the lamp lighting ceremony. Students took the audience through the voyage of the mesmerizing Indian culture, meaningful traditions and wonderful languages the Indian Saga was unfolded luminously.”

