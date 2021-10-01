Sankarshan Basu and Ramanand Mundkur join Federal Bank’s Director Board

Sankarshan Basu and Ramanand Mundkur two seasoned professionals in banking and finance joined the Board of Federal Bank as its additional non executive independent directors.

Sankarshan Basu is a professor of quantitative finance and risk management at IIM Bangalore. He has been involved in teaching, research, consulting and academic administration for more than 19 years covering areas in finance, financial markets, financial products, banking, clearing and settlement, risk management etc. Ramanand Mundkur is a graduate from National Law School of India University having over twenty years of international work experience. He has worked as tax and legal practitioner with the global consulting firm Arthur Andersen till December 1997.

ALSO READ World shares advance after Fed signals it will ease support

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:39 PM IST