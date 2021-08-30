Sankalp Diwas program organized at Kalakendra Bhawan Silvassa

In the series of programs organized under Sahayatra, Sankalp Diwas program was organized in the newly constructed Kalakendra Bhawan Silvassa under the chairmanship of Administrator of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Praful Patel.

After the welcome greetings of the guests in this program started with Ganesh Vandana, Advisor to Administrator A.K. Singh introduced the program and welcomed the guests verbally.

Daman and Diu MP Lalubhai Patel, Health Secretary Dr. A. Mutthamma and the president of the Industrial Association Ajit Yadav thanked the administrator for the multifaceted development in the state.

In program, the students of Nursing and Medical College presented a beautiful dance song based on the importance of education and the development journey of the state.

On this auspicious occasion, new initiatives such as Vikas Yatra based film, new logo of the state, Sahayatra book, Senior Citizen Helpline, Digital Efforts of Police Department and Anthem of the state have been duly unveiled by Administrator as well as prizes of various competitions organized by the Education Department were also distributed by the Administrator Praful Patel.

