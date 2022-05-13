Sanjiv Bajaj takes over as New CII President

The newly constituted National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a meeting on May 12, elected its new office-bearers for the year 2022-23. Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2022-23. He takes over from T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel Limited.



Sanjiv has been engaged with CII for many years at the State, Regional and National level. He was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the Chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20. He has led CII National Committees on Insurance & Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech. Sanjiv is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, USA and a Member of the Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), Member of the International Advisory Board (IAB), Allianz SE and the International Technology Advisory Panel (ITAP) of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Regional Stewardship Board for India and South Asia 2019-2020 of the World Economic Forum.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:28 PM IST