Sanjeev Mittal, Member, Railway Board holds review meeting with SWR

Sanjeev Mittal, Member (Infrastructure, T & RS) Railway Board & Ex. Officio Secretary to Govt. of India held a review meeting with Officials of South Western Railway at Rail Soudha, Hubballi on February 12, 2022.

Sanjeev Mittal advised to intensify use of track machines for maintenance and renewal of track. He also reviewed the action plan for enhancing safety in Ghat Section.

Mittal emphasized that all out efforts to meet targets of Commissioning of Doubling and Electrification to be put in.

A presentation on overview of SWR was given highlighting performance of zone in various key parameters of Safety, punctuality, revenue, loading etc.

Mittal congratulated team of SWR for excellent performance in maintenance of infrastructure and increase in loading and exhorted them to strive for further improving the performance with focus on Safety.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR; P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager and other Principal Head of Departments were present. Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi; Shyam Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru & Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager,Mysuru; Desh Ratan Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer(Construction) participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Later, Mittal inspected Castlerock-Kulem Ghat Section.

Earlier, on 11.02.2022, Sanjeev Mittal had inspected Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal, Bengaluru along with Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru and other senior Officers. He also reviewed Construction projects in Bengaluru Cantonment with Desh Ratan Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction).

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:27 AM IST