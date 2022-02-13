Sanjeev Mittal, Member Infrastructure & Member TRS visits RWF

Sanjeev Mittal, Member Infrastructure & Member Traction & Rolling Stock, Railway Board, visited Rail Wheel Factory on February 11. He visited the factory to review and inspect the progress of ongoing projects, major being the additional axle forging and machining lines. The requirement of wheels and axles will increase with the mission ‘Hungry for Cargo’ of Indian Railways. The completion of these projects will enhance the axle manufacturing capacity which will ensure reduction of expenditure on import axles, thereby contributing to the Government of India’s motto of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ .

He had a detailed discussion with Ajai Kumar Dubey, GM/RWF, P.N. Jha, PCME and other senior officers of RWF regarding completion of the projects and production planning.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:41 PM IST