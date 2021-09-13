Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway inspects Dharwad railway station

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway inspected Dharwad Railway Station on September 9. P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager of SWR; Arvind Malkhede, Hubballi Divisional Railway Manager and other Branch Officers were present. He reviewed the station redevelopment work at Dharwad and instructed to complete the remaining works quickly. He inspected the platforms, Foot Over Bridges, circulating area and Fire Safety & Fire Fighting System installed at Dharwad railway station. He appreciated the station beautification work carried out at Dharwad station which reflects the local history, Heritage and culture. He also checked the enhancement of illumination work at the station. Appreciating the cleanliness of the station, he directed the cleaning staff to continue the good work. He said that the station has come up nicely and instructed the officials to try for Green Building Certification by complying required norms. He appreciated vertical garden developed at Dharwad station which is first of its kind in North Karnataka region. He also inspected Station master room and interacted with the staff. He visited Level Crossing Gate No. 297 in Dharwad Station yard and counselled the Gateman about safe working.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 08:08 PM IST