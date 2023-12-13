Sanjay Mehrotra takes charge as Director (Finance) of GRID-INDIA

Sanjay Mehrotra has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) formerly POSOCO w.e.f. December 7, 2023 at New Delhi. Prior to joining GRID-INDIA, he served as Executive Director (Finance) at Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

Sanjay Mehrotra is a seasoned professional, holding qualifications as a Cost Accountant and a Master's degree in Commerce. With an illustrious career spanning more than 32 years, he has amassed extensive expertise in the power sector. His rich professional background includes significant roles at organizations such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. and REC Ltd.

In his previous roles, Mehrotra has acquired substantial expertise in project financing and infrastructure development. His diverse skill set includes the formulation and execution of consultancy assignments, fund mobilization from both domestic and international markets, banking and treasury management, as well as asset liability management and stressed asset resolution.

As Director (Finance) of GRID-INDIA, Mehrotra will be a member of the Board of Directors and responsible for the overall finance and accounts function of the organization while evolving and formulating finance policies.