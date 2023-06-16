 Sanjay Kumar takes over as Director (Marketing) of GAIL
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
Sanjay Kumar on Thursday took over as the new director for marketing in state gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, the firm said.
  Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited, the largest CNG distribution company in India, since April 2022.
"Kumar, a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, has a rich domain experience of over 35 years in the natural gas sector," GAIL said in a statement.
He joined GAIL in 1988 and over the next three decades worked in various roles across domains, including gas marketing, LNG sourcing/ trading/ shipping, business development, gas transmission, projects management and gas pipeline operation and maintenance.
In 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL's overseas LNG trading subsidiary GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore.
